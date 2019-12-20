Van crashes into Springfield's Ichiban Buffet sign

The Springfield Police Department responded to a crash in the 700 block of Glenstone Avenue just before 5:00 Friday morning, near the intersection of Chestnut Expressway.

Officers found a van wedged between the poles that hold up the sign for Ichiban Buffet.

The driver was taken to an area hospital. Officers say the driver's injuries are non-life threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Tow trucks quickly got the van removed, leaving no impact to the Friday morning commute.