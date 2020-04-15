Vance Jackson, Jalen Tate to join Arkansas as grad transfers

Vance Jackson and Jalen Tate will join the Arkansas basketball program as graduate transfers.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Jackson started his college career by playing a season at Connecticut before playing two seasons at New Mexico. Last season, he averaged 11.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. In a two-game stretch, he had 25 points and 13 rebounds against San Jose State and had 29 points and 13 rebounds against Fresno State.

The 6-foot-6 Tate played three seasons at Northern Kentucky. The guard was the 2020 Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year and MVP of the conference tournament.