The Wright County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of several mailboxes damaged over the weekend.

The vandals damaged the mailboxes along Old U.S. Highway 5 outside of Mansfield. Deputies say they received more than 10 reports form the area of damage to mailboxes.

If anyone has any information on who may be responsible or may have seen something in that area please contact Deputy Carriger at the Wright County Sheriff's Office at (417) 741-7576.