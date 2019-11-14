Vandals strike Drake Harbor in Warsaw, Mo.

Warsaw crews are working hard, decorating for the Christmas season.

The city will have put up more than a hundred displays in the Drake Harbor and downtown area for the annual Christmas on the Harbor event held Thanksgiving weekend.

Less than two weeks ago, vandals hit one of those displays.

"One of our penguins had some lights broken on it," said Mac Vorce, Executive Director of the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce.

It's not the first time it's happened, either.

Police say vandals recently threw rocks at the light posts, smashing the globes on top. They also threw a picnic table and bench into the water.

"I mean, come on," said Gerri Leisenheimer. "Why would somebody put a picnic table in the lake? Besides, who has to go get that, its kind slip in somebody could be hurt very badly. They need to understand that. It's not just property damage. It could be people."

Police say they have an idea of who's behind the vandalism. A group of teenagers between 17- to 19-years-old.

"We've confronted the kids that are responsible and even contacted a few of their parents," said Sgt. Grant Johnson of the Warsaw Police Department. "So, I think they know what's going on, and I think they're going to call it quits. Hopefully."

Vorce says he knows how to handle it: invite the vandals to work along side the city crews.

"I think if they were to understand, really, what the community is trying to do for itself and for tourism, they might have different thoughts about flipping a picnic table into the river," Vorce said.

No arrests have been made as police say they don't have enough evidence or probable cause for a prosecutor to charge the teenagers.

Destruction of property worth more than $750 is a felony charge in Missouri.