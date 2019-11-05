Springfield, Mo. vape store owner closes shop for sweeter alternative

For seven years Robert Sands ha owned SunRay Vapors in downtown Springfield.

But he says he's seen the writing on the walls about the future of the vaping industry due to threats of increased government regulations after incidents of vape-related illnesses and deaths.

So he's now closing his store to try a different product.

By the end of November Sands plans to open Queen City Soda and Sweets at 301 Park Central West, just a few blocks away from his old vaping store at 212 South Campbell.

"It's going to be an old time candy store ice cream shop," he explained of the new venture he's partnering with his brother, who lives in California. "We grew up huge candy fanatics from the time when my grandfather owned a movie theater when we were kids and my father went to high school with Gene Wilder and was very good friends with him."

So it's no wonder that being around "Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" has led Sands to trade in rows of vape flavors for rows of other kinds of sweets.

"We're going to have a wall of cotton candy," Sands said as he gestured at wooden shelves lining the store. "Cookies and cream, s'mores, apple pie cotton candy. You name it!"

Nostalgic items like rice cakes, lemon drops, wax lips and the closest thing to Sands old line of products?

Candy cigarettes.

Sands is making such an abrupt move because the rash of recent negative news associated with vaping caused his SunRay Vapors business to drop by 70 percent.

"The publicity for vaping is just so bad now," he said. "We didn't want to be caught if potential bans or government regulations really hit and things get dire."

Also much of Sands vaping business came from college students and Springfield recently increased the minimum age for buying vaping and tobacco products to 21.

That came as disappointment to now-underage vaping teens like Corben Cantrell, who said, "It makes me feel like I turned 18 for no reason."

Sands predicts other vaping shops will have to adapt by selling more marijuana and CBD-related products.

Otherwise they may face the same outcome as his store.

"Obviously by closing my business down I don't think that the future looks bright," Sands said. "I hope I'm wrong. Vaping helped me quit smoking."

But now all that remains from his his vape store is a pair of flamingos and some palm trees down a long hallway in the back of his new place.

"They've been moved from the front of my old store to the bathroom of this one," he said with a laugh.