Venus spotted in Saturday's night sky, very visible throughout January

If you were looking at the night sky Saturday, you may have spotted Venus.

KY3 captured a photo of the planet Venus in the Springfield skyline Saturday night.

According to EarthSky.org , Venus is the only bright planet to light up all month long on evenings in January. It's most visible in the western sky, nearly three hours after sunsets most nights.

On Saturday, Venus went below the horizon just before 8:30 p.m.

EarthSky.org says the waxing crescent moon will join up with Venus on January 27 and 28. You can also use Venus and the lit side of the waxing crescent moon to find Mercury near the month’s end.