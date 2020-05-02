One dies after vessel explodes at Lake of the Ozarks

One person has died after a vessel exploded earlier this afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Five response units from the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the Lake of the Ozarks in response to the explosion, which happened near the 1 mile marker of the Glaize Arm.

Troopers say there were four occupants in the vessel, three who were accounted for, but also suffered injuries.

The Missouri Highway Patrol asks boaters to reduce wake in area while the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story... We will update as more information becomes available.