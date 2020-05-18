Several Memorial Day Ceremonies cancel due to the Coronavirus

The American Legion Post 434 in Nixa is quiet lately, unable to re-open because how few members are allowed inside.

"I'm only allowed 15 or 18 people. That's not near enough. I'd have to come out here and shut them off from coming in," said American Legion Post 434 Commander, Glen Smith.

Post Commander Glen Smith said those orders will mean a quiet holiday approaching too and canceling a ceremony the Post has held for decades on Memorial Day.

"We do flag ceremonies and we flag honors at cemeteries," said Smith.

The ceremonies many other American Legion and VFW posts attend are canceled including events at the Missouri Veteran Cemetery and the Springfield National Cemetery.

The Springfield National Cemetery will still have a wreath laying ceremony on Memorial Day that's not open to the public.

But Smith says his post will still honor veterans on Memorial Day just in a different way.

"For Memorial Day I have a Fremont senior living asked us to do a riffle and bugle ceremony. It will be outdoors," said Smith.

Smith said regardless if there's a ceremony or not just knowing the meaning behind Memorial Day is enough.

"It's a time for veterans to realize how great our country is and what they sacrificed to make it that way," said Smith.