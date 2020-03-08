Veterans Homes in St. James, Mount Vernon restricting access over Coronavrius concerns

The Missouri Veterans Commission says it will restrict access to visitors, vendors, and volunteers at seven veterans homes in the state, including St. James and Mount Vernon, until further notice.

Missouri veterans homes in Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, St. Louis, and Warrensburg will also follow the restriction.

The decision comes after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the first “presumptive positive” case of COVID-19 in the state.

The Missouri Veterans Commission says it decided to restrict access in efforts to protect veterans, families and staff from Coronavirus.

"This is being done to ensure we attempt all efforts to prevent the virus from entering our home. We will encourage communication with your loved one daily," says the Missouri Veterans Commission in part via a Facebook statement.

Staff will also assist those who want to “see” their loved ones using FaceTime or other virtual methods. A spokesperson says the situation will be monitored daily and changes will be communicated promptly to all concerned parties.

We also encourage families to communicate with the home’s staff to address any concerns promptly.

If you have any questions or concerns, you contact the local home administrator for each of the seven veterans home locations. Click here for a list with numbers.