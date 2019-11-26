Springfield Veterinarian warns pet owners about Thanksgiving table treats

Black Friday isn't just a busy shopping day, it's also a busy day at emergency veterinary clinics across the Ozarks.

While many people want to show their pets they are thankful for them, local veterinarians say feeding them scraps from Thanksgiving dinner is not the way to do that. Doctor Kara Amstutz of Hometown Veterinary Hospital said many of the foods on our Thanksgiving dinner table are high in fats and can cause vomiting, gastrointestinal issues, and even pancreatitis, which can be deadly. She warned people also need to watch out for ingredients like raisins, grapes, nuts, onions, chocolate and sweeteners.

Amstutz said the threat does not end once dinner is over, but people need to stay mindful throughout the weekend with leftovers and garbage bags.

Amstutz added some non-food safety reminders for those expecting a house full of guests. "That can be loud and a little scary to pets, so I would recommend having a safe space to put your pet where they don't feel really scared by having all these new people in the house," Amstutz began. "Also, make sure you have a collar on your pet during this time, because as people are coming in and out of your home your pet could sneak out and you not even realize it for a while."

She said it's great people want to celebrate with their pets, but said the best way to show pets you care about them is to get treats that are actually made for them from a local pet store.

As far as other winter or holiday warnings, Amstutz said to keep your dog inside if it's too cold. Her rule of thumb is, "if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for them." She said protective boots work for some dogs.

She also warned of holiday decorations and even some delicious deliveries. "People had chocolate delivered to their home and maybe it was a gift and the owners weren't expecting it and it was just dropped off on the front porch and the outside pet got into it," she said of one client who brought in their dog. "Cats getting into the tinsel, ornaments, Christmas trees and cats don't go together very well." She also said Poinsettias can make pets sick if they decided to eat them.