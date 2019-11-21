Victim testifies against accused rapist in Greene County courtroom

A Greene County jury is hearing arguments against a man accused of raping a woman in a tunnel in north Springfield. And those arguments included testimony from the victim.

Convicted sex offender Joshua Graham is accused of raping a woman in a tunnel off Commercial Street.

In his opening statement, prosecutor Nathan Chapman sad Joshua Graham's phone records show he was searching for a name similar to the victim's on Facebook within 30 minutes of the rape. The victim said her attacker appeared to have taken a a picture of her ID when he threatened her not to tell anyone. But investigators did not find a photo of it on Grahams phone. Investigators say Chapman's shoes matched prints on the concrete on that rainy day. And GPS shows him in the area just before and just after the time of the rape.

The defense waived their opening statement.

The state presented a witness from the Greene County e-911 Center who testified about the time and location of the call. Then the state called the victim herself to the stand. She squeezed a small stuffed animal and had trouble getting out the words to describe the attack. At one point when asked if her attacker was in the courtroom, she got very emotional and had to take a break. She said she was not able to pick her attacker from several photos, but knew it was him when she first heard his voice in court. She told the court she saw her attackers right hand and then his hands were clean with nails trimmed. The defense argued Graham worked in landscaping and has a large wart on his right pinky that the the victim did not see.

Joshua Graham faces three felonies. The alleged rape happened in March 2018 as the woman was walking through a tunnel near Commercial and Washington.

Investigators say it happened as the victim, and 18 year old Central High School student, was walking home from school early that day. She says her attacker met her in the dark tunnel on that rainy day. The victim says he pushed her up against a wall, covered her mouth and raped her.

The victim told police Graham then took a picture of her ID and threatened to retaliate if she told anyone about the attack. The victim then called police. Investigators matched footprints in the tunnel to Graham's shoes.

The state released Graham from prison on parol in 2017 after serving a sentence for rape in 2003.

