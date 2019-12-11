Victims of deadly motorcycle crash ask for justice in a Christian County courtroom

The surviving victims in a March motorcycle crash on U.S. 65 south of Highlandville filled a Christian County courtroom. But the hearing had nothing to do with the crash.

Douglas Dale was the driver in the crash. Investigators say he had a seizure and crossed the median. The victims of the crash say he made the choice to not take his seizure medication and get behind the wheel.

The Christian County prosecutor did not file any charges related to the crash. Dale appeared in court Wednesday for an April 2018 drinking while intoxicated arrested in Nixa. He faces a felony charge as a persistent offender. Dale pleaded not guilty. Authorities arrested him in November 2018 for drinking while intoxicated in Greene County. He also has DWI convictions from 1992 and 2002.

A judge Wednesday denied a motion to keep Dale in custody. Instead, he must wear an ankle bracelet to monitor if he drinks alcohol. He cannot drive.

Fifteen people connected to the motorcycle crash showed up in court Wednesday, including Mike Jones and Jerry McLaughlin. They suffered serious injuries. The wife of Jim Roe, who died in the crash, also appeared.

The Missouri Highway Patrol submitted a probable cause statement to the Christian County prosecutor, recommending criminal charges in the crash.

"We think, down the road, there will be (charges)," said Gail Jones, wife of Mike. "I think that's more hope than anything, but we are saying justice prevails. We are hoping that he learns his lesson."

The Christian County prosecutor cannot comment on whether or not she plans to file charges.

