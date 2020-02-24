Victory Mission celebrates men graduating from residential rehab program

A local non-profit celebrated a change in direction for three men who completed a rehab program Monday. "Restoration" through Victory Mission is less than two years old, but has already helped men shake addictions and past pain, with at least three rounds of graduates.

"We believe God wants these men to not be partially restored, but totally restored," said Mark McKnelly, a chaplain with Restoration.

Victory Mission's Restoration program is 12- to 18-months of residential rehab for men. Three of them graduated Monday.

Last October, it was James Mincks who walked across the stage, with a shift in perspective.

When asked about a lesson he learned, Mincks said, "As opposed to why is this happening to me, switch it up to why is this happening for me?"

Mincks spent 16 months seeking healing, after living a life of hurt.

"Three second degree burglary charges, 13 years of meth addiction, robbing people on a daily basis so I could continue to get high," he said.

He now has a steady job, a support system and a newfound faith.

"I've got everything back in my life that I never knew I would have, and then some," Mincks said.

During the program, Mincks found his purpose: t-shirts.

"This is how I share the love of Christ," he said.

Instead of a hopeless dope fiend, he's now a "Dopeless Hope Feen" [sic], designing clothes with motivational messages.

He started by giving shirts to his friends in the program.

"I ended up giving away almost 60 shirts before I ever sold one," Mincks said.

Sales did come, though. The day he graduated, Mincks gave Victory Mission $300 dollars from t-shirt sales. The next day, he said, the non-profit helped him get a business license for DHF Enterprises.

Now, he's putting his designs on sweatpants, hats and sweatshirts.

“I became a business owner as a convicted felon. It’s nuts, it’s crazy that these things are happening," he said.

Mincks continues to give back to the program he said saved him.

"I'm doing my best to make sure the next people have a chance," he said.

Mincks said, once, he was hopeless. Now healed, he's trying to spread a message of hope and encouragement.

"It starts out as a $15 t-shirt, but it ends up a movement," he said.

He credits it all to a program designed to bring back the broken.

"It's a whole game changer, man," Mincks said.

In three weeks, Mincks will mark three years sober.

Victory Mission is pursuing a full restoration program for women as well.

