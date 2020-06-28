Video surfaces of disturbance at Branson nail salon

Video has surfaced of a disturbance Saturday afternoon at a Branson Nail Salon.

Branson police responded to the disturbance around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at AJ Elite Nails & Spa, located on Branson Hill Parkway.

A witness says a customer asked a manicurist to remove his mask. In the video, a manager tells the customer that masks are recommended for their staff and are seen on the faces of other staff members.

The video shows the woman making repeated requests for his mask to come off before a confrontation with the salon equipment.

A city spokesperson says, when officers arrived to investigate, a woman jumped on a police car. She was then arrested for property damage and taken to the Taney County Jail.

The customer has not been identified. The owners of the salon could not be reached for comment.

The arrest was unrelated to a protest Saturday afternoon in Branson.