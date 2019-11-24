Village of Diggins, Mo. urging business owners to open shop there

Diggins is looking for someone's business to open shop in the village off U.S. 60. Right now, there are only two businesses in the village, a steel company, and a veterinarian office.

"Any type of business would be appreciated," said Tresa Coday.

She has been a homeowner in Diggins for the past 25 years.

"I live a little off Highway 60, not too far from Springfield," said Coday.

Coday says there are no grocery or convenience stores in village limits, making it difficult having a family.

"It's agitating because you have to drive to Seymour or Fordland to buy anything," said Coday.

She says there used to be a convenient store she would go to every morning before work, but that store has been closed for years.

"It was a place to connect and the community really misses it," said Coday.

Barbara Holmes agrees.

"It was where we got our lawnmower gas, as well as our vehicle gas, it was where we would go if we ran out of sugar or whatever staple we needed," said Holmes.

She works in Diggins City Hall and says someone opening a business would benefit from the surrounding highways.

"We are right along highway 60 here, we are close to highway A that leads to Marshfield, people daily drive through here going to work in Springfield," said Holmes.

Both Holmes and Coday say business would not only benefit people passing through but the homeowners too. That would increase revenue and with increased revenue, we could possibly lower our utility rates and provide more benefits for our residents.

"Just hope someone sees this and decides to bring a business to Diggins, we would welcome it," said Holmes.

