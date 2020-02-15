Virginia teen sought after woman and 6-year-old child killed, man shot

MIDLAND, Va. (WJLA/CNN) - A Virginia man says he returned home Friday night to find his wife and 6-year-old child shot to death.

Authorities have not found the suspected shooter. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The man said he encountered his 17-year-old son in the home, and the teen shot at him. The man called 911.

Police said Levi Norwood, is wanted for two counts of murder.

Police think Norwood stole a 2007 red Toyota Camry after fleeing the scene, WJLA reported.

EMS brought the man to an emergency room for treatment of injuries.

