Virtual Passover services are the new norm in the times of COVID-19

People have been struggling to adapt to celebrating the holy weeks among two different faiths.

Passover started Wednesday night, and Children of Jacob held a service over Zoom in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeffrey Friedman is the Director of Children of Jacob. He says about 15 families from the Springfield synagogue joined his virtual Seder service last night.

He says people often travel to the synagogue for services and some of them do not have access to technology or strong internet connection to be able to participate in the Zoom services.

Friedman started doing virtual services when Greene County's stay-at-home order went into effect, but the holidays make it harder for the congregation not to celebrate together-- in person.

"It's difficult because there's not that much human contact but we are trying to be obedient," he said. "We're trying to be safe and even though it's frustrating and difficult, we do miss each other. We're trying to follow the instructions that have been handed down to us."

Friedman is recommending that people keep as many Passover traditions as they can, whether they are quarantining alone or with family.

These traditions may also include keeping Kosher for Passover. He says that it's already difficult to maintain a Jewish lifestyle in the Ozarks but in the times of food shortages and closures because of the coronavirus, it's even harder.

Some members of the synagogue have underlying health conditions and it would be dangerous for them to leave their houses right now. Friedman says this is where the congregation comes together, almost like a family.

"They don't have to leave their house. Somebody in the community will bring them food," he said.