Visual morning announcements help all students at Holland Elementary feel included

Holland Elementary is the hub for students who are served by the Springfield Public Schools Deaf/Hard of Hearing program.

Deaf and hard of hearing teacher Stephanie Upton wanted to make sure that all students, even those who could hear had the opportunity to learn sign language inside of the school.

She wrote two grants and received them from the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools, and now both students and teachers are getting involved.

Part of those grants included having two signing dictionaries in each classroom. That way students can look up and practice different words in sign language.

Another way they used the money was by creating visual announcements every morning so that not only could the deaf and hard of hearing students be included but also so that hearing students could learn sign language.

Every class has a smartboard where they see the announcements along with an interpreter who signs them for the students.

During morning announcements students and teachers learn a phrase of the day. Many students have also learned the pledge of allegiance and school pledge. These initiatives have helped every student feeling more included.

