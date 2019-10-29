Volunteers build handicap ramp for Army veteran in Harrison, Ark.

Robert Van Tassel knows you shouldn’t take mobility for granted.

"I started out as a DAV van coordinator," Van Tassel said. "I used to put people on a van to Fayetteville or Branson."

That was years ago. Now the Army veteran needs some help getting out of his own house.

"I can't even get out in the yard," Van Tassel said.

He was stationed as a tank crewman in the Demilitarized Zone in Korea after the Korean War.

"Bob contracted tuberculosis back in those days and it still plagues him today, and unfortunately he has to be in a wheelchair now," said Matt Russell, the commander of the Boone County chapter of Disabled American Veterans.

Van Tassel has been a member of the Boone County DAV for 15 years and was commander years ago.

Tuesday it was his turn to get the help he needs.

"Being able to get help is a great thing, and the DAV tries to help everybody," Van Tassel said.

The Boone County DAV was able to get him an electric wheelchair and a portable oxygen tank. Now a group worked to build his "pathway to freedom": a handicap ramp. And the group replaced his back porch, so Van Tassel can explore the world in his wheelchair.

"It's all for the quality of life for the veterans and their families,"

said Aaron Bass, the Boone County DAV Veteran Assistance Committee Chairman said.

It's called Operation Unforgotten, and the DAV along with volunteers from Home Depot and Cedar Ridge Builders donated their time to help.

"If we can help them have just a little piece of normalcy, that's what we want to do," said Eric Luneau, the co-owner of Cedar Ridge Builders.

"It's awesome to be a part of our community, to be able to help out and be more than people at a store," said Joseph Johnson, a Home Depot store specialist.

The DAV encourages more veterans and volunteers to join its cause.

"We get as much out of this as the veterans do. They're good guys. They always have a great story," Russell said.

Members of the Boone County DAV will be standing outside of Hudson's and Cash Saver 870 in Harrison from 9-5 on Wednesday and in front of Walmart on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9-5. They will be giving out forget-me-not flowers. They will also be taking donations.

