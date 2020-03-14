Volunteers clean Branson homeless camps, give out hand sanitizer

Groups in Branson handed out supplies to the unsheltered Saturday, those who might not have access to soap and water to wash their hands during the coronavirus outbreaks.

It was part of a group effort to clean up homeless camps.

"We saw a lot of brokenness, a lot of despair," said Carla Perry, with Elevate Branson.

Right off the strip in Branson, sits the largest homeless camp in the city.

"When we first came down here, this was littered, just covered with trash," said Robert Hayes, with Labor of Love.

Groups like Drug Free Ozarks, Elevate Branson and Labor of Love spent a stormy Saturday morning picking up, filling an entire trailer full of trash.

"Bicycle parts, there's an old door, a foam mattress, tents, old tarps. Just you name it," Hayes said.

The groups found that camp and 18 others in January during their annual homeless count. Since then, a new one was built here. During the clean-up, they found toys for small children.

"It tells me people are out here with their kids in the woods. Little kids are out here in the woods," Hayes said.

Perry said a lack of living wages in the city adds struggle.

"So when season ends and motels close down, families end up in the woods," she said.

As tourists are expected to be in Branson as soon as next week, the groups wanted to help.

"We tried to clean it up the best we could," said Hayes.

With growing concerns of the coronavirus, the volunteers gave out hand sanitizer, donated by the city.

"They may not have the ability to wash their hands so at least this will cut down and make them aware. Many of them may not have access to the news," Perry said.

They're reaching out to those in need instead of sitting still.

"To be able to survive, you have to be pretty resourceful," Hayes said.

Perry said, "It starts with us."

One of the groups, Drug Free Ozarks, handed out Narcan kits and recovery resources for those who are living in camps and dealing with addiction.

They plan to clean up the other Branson homeless camps in the future.