Volunteers needed for wreath-laying ceremony at Springfield National Cemetery

It was a heart-warming sight this past weekend to see people taking time during the busy holiday season to lay wreaths at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in south Springfield to pay tribute to those who can't be here to share Christmas with their families.

This coming weekend, December 14 at 11 a.m. there will be a similar ceremony at the Springfield National Cemetery on Seminole Street.

Several organizations are involved in the program including Wreaths Across America, the Cook Family Foundation, the Civil Air Patrol, various vets service organizations and the Itus Virtus fraternal motorcycle organization.

"Itus" stands for the Greek God who protected the city, "Virtus" for the Greek God of the military and this group believes that every fallen hero deserves to be remembered with honor, respect, and loyalty.

"I hate the fact that one of our military veterans and their families will come in here to visit a loved one and not have a wreath on their headstone during the holiday season," said Robert Shawley, the Founding President for Itus Virtus Wreaths for Fallen Heroes.

But that won't happen this year as over 5,200 wreaths were laid at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery and this coming weekend at the Springfield National Cemetery there will be an additional 13,500 wreaths placed at grave sites.

"This is the first time in history (at the Springfield National Cemetery) that we will have every headstone covered," said Faith Giedd, the Executive Director of the Cook Family Foundation. "But we will need volunteers to come and help lay these wreaths."

Volunteers like Marge Medley, who's flown all the way from Connecticut to attend the wreath ceremony because her World War II veteran father, James, and her mom, Marjorie, are both buried at the Springfield National Cemetery.

This weekend will mark the first anniversary of her mom's passing.

"It's important to the families because it's Christmas time that hurts the worst," Medley said. "But you have to always remember to celebrate their life, not mourn their life. I said to my mom and dad 'I'm coming. That's going to be your Christmas present from me.' I told the airlines if it snowed to find me another way but I was gonna get here one way or another."

For Marge this is her Christmas family reunion.

"It's an emotional thing," she said. "When you come into the national cemetery there's no words for it. Anybody who has family here should come out and just spend a few moments and reflect on good things they can remember from growing up and not be sad."

If you'd like to volunteer all you need to do is show up at the Springfield National Cemetery on Saturday. There will be a ceremony at 11 a.m. featuring the Glendale choir and former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft plus representatives from all branches of service. After the program the wreaths will be laid out throughout the cemetery.