Volunteers deliver free meals to Springfield hospital workers

A group of volunteers from a Springfield business took some time on Friday to say thank you to healthcare workers.

Employees from TownePlace Suites spent their lunch hour delivering sandwiches and other food to the staff at Cox South Medical Center. One of the volunteers says the Coronavirus pandemic underscores how special medical professionals are.

"I don't think we give them enough thanks throughout the year," says TownePlace Suites general manager Jennifer Peterson. "It's a shame it took this to open our minds up, but we need to realize that everyday they're working so hard. During this time especially. The long hours. They're away from their family. So anything that we can do to say thank you."

Last Monday, these same volunteers handed out breakfast to employees from Mercy Hospital. In total, the group has provided more than 400 meals to healthcare workers this week.

