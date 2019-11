Springfield voters passed two tax issues on the ballot Tuesday.

The voters passed an extension of the 1/8th cent sales for transportation needs by a four-to-one margin. The renewal lasts 20 years.

Also inside the city, voters passed a 3/4 cent sales tax issue to fully fund the pension Springfield police and firefighters. It won by nearly a four-to-one margin of votes Voters said yes to a similar question in 2009. That tax did not fully fund the pension.