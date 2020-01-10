Voters name Springfield's History Museum on the Square as 'Best New Attraction'

Springfield does it again!

Readers of USA Today selected Springfield's newly renovated History Museum on the Square as the 'Best New Attraction' for 2019. Readers voted online.

The museum opened in August in the old Fox Theater. It features educational exhibits on Route 66, the Civil War, Native American history and pioneers of Springfield. The expanded museum space allows guests to explore the past using interactive learning features.

Readers voted Springfield's Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium as its 'Best new Attraction' for 2017.

The museum is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It opens Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. In honor of the win and community support, the museum announced 1/2 price admission for Saturday, January 11 and Sunday, January 12.

