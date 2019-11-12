Voters to decide fate of proposed community center in Harrison, Ark.

Today is Harrison's special election to determine if the city will have a $40-million community center complex.

The special election is only for people who live inside city limits. Voters have two sales taxes on the ballot.

One is a three-quarter-cent sales tax to build the facility that will go away once the bonds are paid off. The other is a permanent quarter-cent-sales tax to maintain the complex.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. and voting is at the Woodland Heights Baptist Church and the Boone County Election Center. More than 1,900 people already voted early.