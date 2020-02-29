Voting gets underway in South Carolina primary

Polls are open across South Carolina as Democrats make their selections in the state’s presidential primary.

Joe Biden is looking for his first primary win in South Carolina. (Source: Pool, CNN)

Voting is open on Saturday until 7 p.m. ET throughout the state.

There are a dozen candidates on the ballot, although the slate of names was set before some dropped out of the race.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has expressed confidence of victory in South Carolina, a state where he has long relationships and has led recent surveys.

The state could be Biden’s first primary win in four tries at the White House.

There is no party registration in South Carolina, meaning Republicans — who have no primary here — are free to vote in the Democratic contest.

Key questions heading into South Carolina Democratic primary

The South Carolina primary is certain to be a fork in the road for Democrats’ 2020 presidential nominating contest.

But there’s no reliable map showing where voters’ choices might lead once the South Carolina Democratic electorate has its say.

It’s the first 2020 contest where black voters hold the strongest sway.

For former Vice President Joe Biden, the state is a must win.

Biden has always called South Carolina his “firewall,” perhaps unwittingly admitting that his campaign would need the state to survive.

Yet over a week of campaigning, Biden and some aides found themselves talking not about a “firewall” but a “springboard” or “launching pad."

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.