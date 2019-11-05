ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Police search for man accused in deadly Springfield shooting

Police say they have a suspect in the shooting death of a teenager in north Springfield Monday evening.

Officers identified Dearies Hempstead, 18, of Springfield as the victim of the shooting at 641 West Brower. Hempstead shortly after the shooting died at a Springfield hospital.

Detectives have identified one suspect involved in this incident as Timber R. Porter, 18, of Springfield. Investigators say Porter may be traveling in a silver 2005 Chevrolet with Missouri license plate MR7-N6B. Police believe the vehicle has damage to the rear passenger-side quarter-panel. Police consider Porter armed and dangerous.

Police did not identify any other suspects.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).