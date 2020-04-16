WATCH: Actor John Goodman remembers the good times at Hammons Field, despite delayed opening day

Actor John Goodman is bummed. But he's not letting the delay of opening day for the Springfield Cardinals get him down too much.

The Springfield Cardinals posted a video from the Missouri State graduate Thursday on what would have been opening day. Goodman called it "the weirdest opening day ever." He noted he'll remember the good times at Hammons Field with a few hot dogs and some popcorn.

Minor League Baseball delayed the opening of the season because of the coronavirus on March 13.

Watch the video below.