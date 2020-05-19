WATCH: Brad Pitt shares congratulatory video with Missouri State University grads

Springfield's Brad Pitt shared a special congratulatory message to 2020 graduates from Missouri State University.

MSU President Clif Smart shared the video on Twitter Monday. He showcased the video with a video of his own with Bears mascot "Boomer."

"It must be very strange to do this in these trying times," noted Pitt in the video. "We are rooting for you and our money is on you to make this world a better place. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors."

The 2020 class will always remember how the semester ended. The school canceled its formal graduation because of the coronavirus crisis. Students left for spring break in March and never returned, finishing classes online.

President Smart later thanked Dr. Elizabeth King in the College of Education for reaching out to Pitt.

Watch the video below.