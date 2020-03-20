Springfield-Greene County releases LATEST on COVID-19; teams with Burrell Behavorial Health

Burrell Behavioral Health, in partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, will hold a news briefing to address the community mental health concerns surrounding COVID-19 and the impact it is having on our communities, our families and our everyday lives.

Click HERE to WATCH LIVE at noon Friday.

As our places of gathering and socialization continue to close, and many of us choose or are asked to stay home entirely, it is vital that we understand that social distancing does NOT have to mean isolation.

Burrell President & CEO C.J. Davis will share warning signs and self-care strategies for those who are experiencing anxiety surrounding the COVID-19 virus, those with existing mental health diagnoses for whom COVID-19 is negatively affecting their recovery, and for youth and parents who are coping with upended schedules and lives in this unprecedented time.

Burrell remains open to care – both in-person and telephonically – both to fulfill its mission of serving our communities, and as a safety net for the frontline medical and public health staff who are working around the clock to slow and treat the spread of COVID-19.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard will share ways people can help during this difficult time, as well as offering situation updates.