Springfield-Greene County leaders announce "stay at home" order; announce 2nd, 3rd COVID-19 deaths

The city of Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon and leaders announced a "stay-at-home" order.

The order goes into effect March 26 at 12:01 a.m. The order will last for thirty days.

Leaders ask you to stay at home unless you are considered an essential employee, shopping for essential services for goods or exercising outside. They urge you to the strongest terms possible to adhere to the order to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Christian County leaders will vote to add the same "stay at home" order Wednesday.

County health leaders report at least 18 positive cases of COVID-19. Director Clay Goddard reported two additional deaths from patients at a Springfield assisted living center. Of the three victims, one was in the 70s, one was in the 80s, and one in the 90s.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure hinted a policy change Monday. The city last week restricted just restaurants and bars to limited to drive-thru, delivery, and pick-up operations. Health leaders asked those restaurants to close dining rooms.