WATCH: Motley Crue blows up "no touring" contract; hints to stadium tour

Rumors are swirling about a Motley Crue tour -- but didn’t they sign a contract that forbids them from ever touring again?

They did not just tear it up - they blew it up.

The four band members signed a “cessation of touring activity contract” at a 2014 news conference promoting their final tour. While the contract was mostly symbolic, so was its destruction. Motley Crue released a video purportedly of the contract on a desk in an office. The desk blows up with the contract on it, then the entire office blows up. You can watch the video below.

Rolling Stone magazine hinted Motley Crue will team up with Def Leppard and Poison for a stadium tour coming soon.