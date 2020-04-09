WATCH: President Trump asked about pardon for "Joe Exotic'

The daily White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing took a twist Wednesday when a reporter asked President Trump if he would pardon the "Joe Exotic."

FILE - This file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic." Maldonado-Passage was convicted in an unsuccessful murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue, who he has repeatedly accused of killing her husband Jack “Don” Lewis. Lewis' unsolved 1997 disappearance and Maldonado-Passage's accusations are the subject of new Netflix series “Tiger King.” (Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)

A jury convicted Joseph Maldonado-Passage, known as Joe Exotic, for hiring a hitman to kill animal-rights activist Carole Baskin. He is serving a 22-year prison sentence in Oklahoma. His case received national attention following the release of the Netflix documentary "Tiger King."

President Trump said he would "look at it" when asked about the pardon.