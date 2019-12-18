WATCH: Rep. Billy Long votes "no" on both Articles of Impeachment

Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long voted against both Articles of Impeachment Wednesday.

The Republican spoke on the House floor Wednesday evening explaining his vote. Watch his speech above.

Rep. Billy Long issued the following statement on impeachment:

“House Democrats have wanted to impeach President Trump from the moment he was sworn in. In March of this year, Speaker Pelosi said that because an impeachment would be so divisive for this country, it must have bipartisan support and there must be overwhelming evidence, yet she has ignored her own standard. This impeachment marks the first in modern history to be completely partisan, and House Democrats failed to offer the overwhelming evidence they promised. I voted no on impeaching President Trump because I believe this has been a partisan attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2016 election absent any substantial evidence, and I believe it sets a dangerous precedent of which the House of Representatives should be deeply ashamed.”