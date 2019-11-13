Video shows teenage quadruple amputee wrestled to ground by Ariz. deputy

An explosive video, first obtained by KOLD News 13, shows a Pima County deputy’s run-in with a 15-year-old quadruple amputee.

An investigation has been launched after a Pima County deputy wrestled a teenage quadruple amputee to the ground during an arrest. (Source: Pima County Public Defender's Office)

The incident was recorded by another teen inside a group home in the Tucson area in September. The video was provided to KOLD by the Pima County Public Defender’s Office.

The 15-year-old, in a group home after being abandoned by his family, apparently kicked over a garbage can and verbally threatened a worker. That’s why the deputy was called to the home.

The eight-minute video begins with the deputy on top of the 15-year-old. The deputy wrestles the teen to the floor and the teen is heard shouting and swearing at the deputy.

The video also shows the arrest of the 16-year-old who was filming the interaction.

The raw video, which contains foul language some viewers may find offensive, can be viewed HERE.

Both teens were arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

KOLD showed the video to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, which did not know about it beforehand.

After watching it, the PCSD said it is beginning an internal investigation.

Joel Feinman, the Pima County Public Defender, was outraged when he saw the video.

“Men with badges should not be acting this way,” he said. “Men and women who do act this way should not have badges and guns.”

Feinman’s office said it is rare videos such as this make daylight.

