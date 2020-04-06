WEATHER SCHOOL LESSONS: The KY3 First Alert Weather Team shares weather insight

Did you catch any of the KY3 First Alert Weather Team's Weather School lesson? If you and your kids missed any, you're in luck. Check out the many lessons below. And yes, we are adding more every week!

Tornadoes –KY3 Meteorologist Abby Dyer offers a lesson in how tornadoes form. CLICK HERE

Lightning –KY3 Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares a lesson in the dangers of lightning. CLICK HERE

Hurricanes –KY3 Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst travels with hurricane hunters to see inside a storm. See how these dangerous storms form. CLICK HERE

Making a Forecast –KY3 Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst explains how he does his daily forecast. takes us into the layers of the atmosphere. CLICK HERE

Atmosphere Layers –KY3 Meteorologist Brandon Beck takes us into the layers of the atmosphere. CLICK HERE

Hail –KY3 Meteorologist Brandon Beck shows us the insight into the conditions needed for hail. CLICK HERE

Cloud Formation –KY3 Meteorologist Abby Dyer teaches us about cloud formation. CLICK HERE