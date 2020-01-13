WINNER! Saturday's snow in Springfield ends KY3's First Annual Snowfall contest

It did not snow much. But it snowed enough Saturday for a winner in the KY3 "First Annual Snowfall" contest

The National Weather Service tallied 1.1 inches of snow Saturday at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

Lorie Morris, of Fayetteville, Ark., correctly predicted January 11 as the first day of at least 1 inch of snow. She was one of 19 to guess January 11. Her name was randomly chosen. Morris wins a generator from Honda of the Ozarks worth $999.

Thanks to all of the 5,000 who entered the contest.