The superstars of WWE are returning to Springfield's JQH Arena.

The WWE LIVE Supershow is January 5. The action starts at 7 p.m.

WWE stars Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch are all scheduled to appear.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $25 to $105. You can buy tickets at missouristatetix.com, charge by phone (417) 836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside JQH Arena.