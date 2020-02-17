Waitress has worked at Branson Cafe for 60 years!!

In 1960 John F. Kennedy won the presidential election, the popular TV show "Howdy Doody" had just been cancelled, a gallon of gas cost a quarter and a 14 year old girl was starting a job as a waitress in Branson.

And in 2020, she's still going strong.

The Branson Cafe is a downtown fixture that's been around for 110 years and inside you'll find another community treasure.

Waitress Joyce Davis is a whirling dervish who's on the move during her shift that starts at 5:30 in the morning. When things are busy, which they are most of the time, Joyce is back-and-forth taking orders, serving food, refilling coffee, busing tables, folding napkins and running the cash register.

"You work out here I'll grant 'cha," Joyce said of the exercise she gets on the job.

It's a work out she's been getting at this same place for 60 years.

"That's crazy," said Branson Cafe customer David Stallman. "You just don't hear of it."

"That's an achievement in today's world to be anywhere for 60 years," added another customer, Ed Powell.

"It's hard to understand how she has the energy and the strength to keep going like that, man!" exclaimed Don Brazzeal, another regular at the cafe.

"I think it's absolutely amazing. I don't know anybody else who can do that," said customer Kenny Little.

Not only has Joyce stayed on her feet for more than six decades in the same place, but she's done it with a smile.

"She's sweet," Powell said.

Not that every customer she's dealt with deserved the "kind" treatment.

Joyce started at the cafe when she was 14 years-old at the dawn of the 1960's so it's pretty safe to assume that over the ensuing 60 years she's come across a customer-or-two who behaved like the rear-end-of-a-donkey.

"Yes, but you've got to be nice to 'em," Joyce said with a smile.

She's been nice to generations of families, serving children from her early days who have grown up and brought in their children and grandchildren.

But that's why Joyce has never left for a larger salary or different career.

Like a teacher or a nurse, her job is as much about human interaction as it is about the tasks she performs and as a "people person" she's found her life's calling.

"I love it here," Joyce said of the cafe. " I love the people I work with and we have our locals that come in every day. They're like family."

Times have certainly changed. When the 74 year-old started at the cafe a hamburger was much cheaper.

How much cheaper?

"That's too far back now," Joyce laughed as she tried to remember.

For the record, the average cost of a burger in 1960 was around 21 cents.

But Joyce does remember her biggest tip.

"A hundred (dollars)," she said.

She also knows that her excellent health is due in part to staying on the move and never slowing down.

"That's why I just keep right on working," Joyce said.

"Maybe the rest of us ought to find a job so we can keep going like that," marveled Brazzeal.

It's certainly why Joyce has no plans to retire which comes as great news to the regulars at the Branson Cafe who say life there without Joyce would be hard to comprehend.

"Absolutely weird," Little said. "I would not want that to happen in a million years and hopefully until we end our lives Joyce is still here."