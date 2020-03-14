Walmart cutting hours to combat Coronavirus

Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will start cutting hours come Sunday to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

Dacona Smith, Walmart's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, announced the change Saturday. The retail giant says it will help ensure associates can clean and stock products.

Walmart stores nationwide will only stay open within a time range from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the company. Stores operating under more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation.

For more information, click here.