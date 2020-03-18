Walmart now putting restrictions on some items, introducing senior shopping hour

Walmart is making some significant changes amid the coronavirus pandemic, including putting restrictions on some items and creating a special “seniors only” shopping hour.

“Our associates have been nothing short of heroic in their commitment to serve customers, stock shelves as quickly as possible and keep their stores clean. When their communities needed them the most, our people have been at their best. Their efforts continue to be a tremendous source of pride for everyone at Walmart,” said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and COO for Walmart.

The following changes are being instituted immediately:

Store Operating Hours

Walmart U.S. stores will adjust operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours. This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store. While the store hours change for customers, associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours.

Special Shopping Hours

Walmart is offering special shopping hours for seniors. From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.

Item Limitations

Stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food.

Essential Services

Walmart will temporarily shut down the Auto Care Centers to allow those associates to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store.

Vision Centers will operate on their normal schedule, providing essential services only such as glasses repair and helping customers pick up existing orders. There will be at least one associate to serve the needs of Vision Care customers, while the other associates will help in the rest of the store.

“I think every one of us has had to adjust our daily routines in some way, and it’s likely that could continue. We are paying very close attention to our stores and communities and will continue making the necessary changes to help make sure our associates are taken care of and that our customers can get what they need. Let’s all take care of each other out there,” Smith said.

