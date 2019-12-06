Walmart selling KFC fried chicken-scented firelog

(CNN) - The traditional yule log could smell a lot like a famous bucket of fried chicken, not exactly the evergreen scent of your childhood.

The KFC Firelog mixes the aromas of 11 herbs and spices to permeate through your home.

It’s back by popular demand at Walmart.com.

Last year, the unique holiday log sold out in just a few hours.

The company suggests you can spread some unconventional cheer with a bucket of extra crispy KFC next to your extra crispy fire.

