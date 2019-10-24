Walnut Grove School District asks voters again to approve tax levy hike for improvements

Walnut Grove Schools will try again to pass a tax levy increase in November to improve safety at the school. Voters narrowly failed the initiative in August.

Elementary school students have to come out into a breezeway to go to the gym or cafeteria. Improvements would enclose the area so students would not have to go outside.

A yes vote would also demolish of the elementary, built in 1951. District leaders say the school has a leaky roof, mold problems, plumbing and electrical problems, and safety concerns. They want to build new classrooms and administrative space, including two classrooms reinforced as tornado shelters. They would like to add secure vestibules and entrances to both the newly constructed portion of the elementary school and a secure entrance on the high school and junior high building. There would also be a new, safer drop-off and pick-up area for students and ADA accessible upgrades in several areas.

The proposed tax levy increase is $1.07 per $100 of assessed value, bringing the total tax levy to $4.95. The owner of a home valued at a $100,000 would pay an extra $203.30 a year.

The total project cost is $4.5 million. The issue failed by just 18 votes in August. It needs a simple majority, more than 50% to pass this time, and the district is focused on educating the public.

"We are sending more information out to the community, both through our textcaster line and through mailers, so we're hitting every household in Walnut Grove School District with as much information as we can," said Dr. Adam Willard, Walnut Grove Schools superintendent. "We're inviting them to come to these informational meetings, to meet with me; I'll meet with anybody. We're just trying to do whatever we can to show people what our needs are, how much it will cost and the facts behind the levy increase."

The district still has a couple of informational meetings coming up next week, 7PM on Oct. 29th and 9AM on Oct. 31st, before the November 5 vote.