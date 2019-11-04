Want to be a firefighter? 3 fire districts offering free classes

If you or someone you know are interested in becoming a firefighter, there's an opportunity coming up that you may want to consider. Three fire districts partnered up to hold a regional fire academy, free to participants.

The Logan-Rogersville chief says it's hard to find firefighter candidates with the required training. And they're not alone. Many other departments are also facing a shortage. In 2018, Logan-Rogersville, Battlefield and Nixa Fire Protection Districts partnered up to hold a 12-week fire academy.

They're doing it again to get more people trained in their field of work. The academy will cover all of the elements of firefighter someone could take as college courses. But the academy will last only 12 weeks.

Logan-Rogersville fire gained one paid firefighter and one volunteer from last year's academy. Battlefield and Nixa departments hired several more. Logan-Rogersville Fire Chief Richard Stirts says you don't have to apply at any of the three departments to be in the academy. But he says it gives those who participate an inside pathway to a career firefighter position.

"I think the opportunity for a young person to get started in the firefighter field is more than it's ever been," says Stirts. "It's just three months of your life that you're going to be in a class, where typically, some classes take up to six months, or even nine months. So we're going to condense that down to a smaller time frame but with expanded skills."

The academy will start January 6. And it lasts through mid-March. Classes go from Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The classes costs nothing. You must sign up by December 1 at any of the three districts involved, Logan-Rogersville, Battlefield, or Nixa.

