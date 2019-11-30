"Wanted" man from Texas shoots at Lebanon officers from hotel room

Lebanon police were notified about a possible homicide suspect from Texas, who was in Lebanon Friday night.

Amarillo, Texas police notified Lebanon officers-- saying a 'person of

interest' in an Amarillo homicide investigation was staying in Lebanon at the Days Inn-- in the 2000 block of West Elm.

Lebanon officers tell us they attempted to contact the 29-year-old

man, and he shot at officers through his hotel door, then shot himself.

The man was transported to Mercy-Lebanon where he was later

pronounced deceased.

No officers were injured during the investigation, and they tell us this is an isolated incident.

