Warm, wet spring brings out bugs around the Ozarks

While summer is known for warm temperatures, BBQs and days by the pool, it's also known for something else.

"Mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, roaches, bed bugs, mice, pretty much anything. Bees, wasps all the fun things," Da Bug Father Pest Control owner, Kim Wheeler.

Kim Wheeler has owned Da Bug Father Pest Control for the past nine years. He said this year has been the worst for bugs.

"We had a mild spring and a lot of rain," said Wheeler.

Wheeler said bugs, especially mosquitoes, thrive in wet conditions.

While mosquitoes are the most common bug he's spraying for, there's another pest that's keeping him even busier. Ants.

"Oh, ants are trying to take over the world," said Wheeler. "I've been spraying a lot of ants. Then the weather makes me go back to spray more ants."

Wheeler said also to be cautious when sitting out in the grass because there could be chiggers.

He said to watch out for your furry friends because more ticks are out this season.

"Ticks, fleas and mosquitoes will attack dogs," said Wheeler. "They like blood and they can make an animal sick."

Wheeler said the bugs aren't going away anytime soon, so if you're not getting your yard or home treated, there are a few things you can do at home.

"Keep all your grasses cut short," said Wheeler. "Your bushes trimmed nice and tight. All your trees trimmed tight. All leaves left in piles. Turn over all buckets filled with water and that will help tremendously."

Wheeler said bug spray and candles can help keep the bugs away too. He said it's important to make sure your skin is protected.