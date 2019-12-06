Warning! FAA warns not to shine laser Christmas lights into the sky

The Federal Aviation Administration is warning you to be mindful of where they point those light show laser beams, or risk paying a hefty fine.

Bob Bowman, with Westlake Hardware, remembers when the laser Christmas lights were a big hit.

"They were so pretty," said Bowman. "People didn't have to decorate their house quite as much, it was a time saver, and more economical in the long run."

These days, the hardware store is selling fewer of the once popular lights.

"We come to find out there was some abuse with some of it, there was stories told that they were shining them in places where they shouldn't," said Bowman.

That includes high in the sky. The FAA recorded more than 5,000 cases of laser beams hitting airplanes between January 1 through the end of last month. That's about 500 more than last year.

The newer laser Christmas lights have a softer beam that disperses, the older ones have a more straight beam. Those older ones, you need to be careful with.

"They did have more of a beam that went straight instead of flowered out, I did have some complaints on some of the others," said Bowman. "They are harmful, they were harmful."

Bowman recommends if you do have the older projection lights, to just throw them out. You can tell if the beams are too strong by just opening the windows, and see if they are blinding. The newer laser lights can still be used but read the directions carefully, and make sure they are pointing directly at the house and not the sky. The projection Christmas lights are not the only things that cause dangers, Bowman also warns that the pet laser lights are often more harmful for airplanes. He says people may shine them at the aircraft, and they have a very strong beam.

You could face up to $11,000 in fines if you purposely shine a laser at an aircraft. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $30,000.