Warsaw named among 'Great Places in Missouri in 2020'

The Missouri Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA) has announced the designation of two Great Places in Missouri in 2020: Downtown and Drake Harbor Recreation Area Trails, Warsaw; River Market Neighborhood, Kansas City.

The Great Places in Missouri program was started in 2014 to recognize neighborhoods, streets, and public spaces throughout Missouri that demonstrate exceptional character, quality, and planning that enrich communities, facilitate economic growth, and inspire residents and visitors alike. The Great Places in Missouri program was modeled after APA’s Great Places in America Program that has recognized 303 neighborhoods, streets, and public spaces around the country since 2007.

“The 2020 Great Places in Missouri set strong examples of good planning in both large and small communities,” said Jason Ray, AICP, APA Missouri President. “This year’s honorees display exciting public spaces that enable connections between people and communities to be expanded and celebrated. Both awardees have robust planning stories with years of work to become the excellent spaces we see today. We congratulate Kansas City and Warsaw on this well-deserved recognition!”

Downtown and Drake Harbor Recreation Area Trails in Warsaw, Missouri is honored as a Great Public Space in Missouri. This charming downtown area and nine miles of trails creates a recreational haven for residents and visitors alike. Beginning with a Downtown Revitalization Pan in 1997, Warsaw has experienced over twenty-years of continuous planning and improvement.

“Megan Clark, Chapter Administrator, APA Missouri, said that the review committee was very impressed in the amount of planning and implementation that we have achieved over a long period of time,” says city administrator Randy Pogue. “The APA received many nominations for this honor, but only two were selected. This award makes a powerful statement that Warsaw is a great place to live and visit.”

Warsaw has a population of 2,177 full-time residents. Nestled between two scenic lakes, Truman Lake and Lake of the Ozarks, Warsaw offers visitors a variety of things to see and do. Nature is our backdrop for many of the activities from fishing, hunting, and camping, to hiking, biking, and recreational sports programs.

Last year, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson also recognized Warsaw with an "Innovator Award" for tourism.