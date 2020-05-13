'Watch for motorcycles' as temperatures warm up

With temperatures heating up over the next couple of weeks, you can expect to see more motorcycles on the road.

That’s why MoDOT in partnership with the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety wants to remind drivers to “watch for motorcycles” and share the road as more take to the streets.

This campaign will run through the summer months as a way to address an alarming statistic in Missouri.

“Preliminary data shows that approximately 15% of Missouri traffic fatalities in 2019 involved a motorcycle, with 120 motorcyclist lives lost” said Jon Nelson, MoDOT assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer in a press release.

It’ something local biker, and owner of Vintage Biker Gear thinks about before he goes on any ride.

“Every time I go ride I think I have three little girls and I hope there’s [no] problem with me. I hope I make it home fine,” Michael Ngo tells KY3.

There are so easy tips to keep in mind if you are sharing the road:

-Anticipate stopping ahead of time. Bikes have a more difficult time stopping on a dime.

-Allow the motorcycle the full width of a lane at all times.

-Always signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.

-Check your mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes.

-If you’re a biker try to ride in the middle of the lane so that you are more visable to drivers.

-Bikers try to wear bright clothing

If you’re just getting started this year riding a bike or maybe you would like to learn more about riding safety, Missouri has 23 motorcycle training locations. To find the one that works best for you here: www.mmsp.org