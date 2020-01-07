ON YOUR SIDE: Watch out for scams if you donate to charities in Australia

Bush fires continue to burn across Australia have left more than two dozen people dead along with an estimated hundreds of millions of animals. The fires were fueled by drought and the country's hottest and driest year on record.

With all that devastation, many people across the Ozarks have been wondering how they can help, safely.

"The loss of property, the loss of animal life, the loss of human life, even if you lose one person it's too many," said Jeff Nene

Jeff Nene is the national spokesperson for Convoy of Hope. Nene says they already have an office in Australia but are sending an additional team from Springfield next week.

"So we will be doing things like providing food, water, emergency supplies," said Nene.

But, Nene says whether you chose their non-profit or not, you must do your research before opening your wallet. He recommends using a charity navigator website.

"They scrutinize thousands of charities a year, they give them a rating based on certain factors," said Nene. "It's not one of those ratings you can go by you have to perform you have to live up to certain financial standards."

Nene says you should also check to make sure the organization gives at least 80 percent or more of each dollar to help those in need.

"So in the case, if you give a dollar if 25 cents or 30 cents is going to their overhead or fundraising and administrative costs, that's out of line," said Nene.

Nene says its best to look at the charity's mission statement, making sure it aligns with what you support.

"Anything you can do to look deeper into it and not just fall for a telephone pitch or someone just saying hey you should do this," said Nene.

Nene says the best way to help those in Australia is to give cash donations. He says it will take a lot of money and time to get items shipped to the area versus people on the ground there just being able to buy the items there.